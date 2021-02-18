Jason Cundy rubbishes claim Arsenal Invincibles are better than Man City as Pep Guardiola’s side extend incredible winning run – with Manchester United’s Treble winners dubbed greatest Premier League team ever
Published
Are Arsenal’s Invincibles the best Premier League team of all-time? Jason Cundy certainly doesn’t think so. The Sports Bar co-host was involved in a passionate call with a Gunners fan on Wednesday evening after Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City put Everton to the sword to extend their incredible winning run in all competitions to 17 games. […]Full Article