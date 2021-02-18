Micah Richards, Arsenal rival Patrick Vieira, or Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United hero Roy Keane hits one million Instagram followers – but who will he follow first?
Published
Roy Keane’s arrival on Instagram quite rightly sent football fans wild last week – and it’s no surprise the Man United hero has one million followers already. Football’s favourite hard nut is probably the last person you would expect to see on social media, but here he is. View this post on Instagram A post shared by […]Full Article