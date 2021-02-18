Shannon Sharpe responds to Tom Brady for including him in recent 'doubters' video | UNDISPUTED

Tom Brady isn’t letting all his critics off the hook. He posted a minute-long video on social media yesterday of everything from talk shows to newspaper clippings from people who doubted him this season. And get this - it was all led off with Shannon as the very first media voice on the video saying 'Tom has not been good this year.' Brady captioned the video on Instagram quote, 'I kept the receipts. Never let THEM define YOU!' And on Twitter, he wrote 'I love talk radio.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Tom Brady's video after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl.