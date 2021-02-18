Kyril Louis-Dreyfus completes Sunderland takeover from Stewart Donald to become youngest chairman in English football as Black Cats are debt-free
Billionaire-heir Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has completed his takeover of Sunderland. The Frenchman, who is the son of former Marseille owner Robert Louis-Dreyfus, becomes the youngest chairman in English football at the age of 23. He has purchased the League One club from Stewart Donald, who will keep a minority shareholding along with Juan Sartori and Charlie […]Full Article