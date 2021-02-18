It's official, Carson Wentz has been traded to the Indianapolis Colts. In exchange, the Philadelphia Eagles will receive a 2021 3rd-round draft pick and 2022 2nd-round pick. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Wentz trade.Full Article
Skip & Shannon react to Carson Wentz being traded to the Indianapolis Colts | UNDISPUTED
FOX Sports0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Shannon Sharpe: Eagles are hoping for a ‘desperation trade’ for Wentz & it won’t happen | UNDISPUTED
Carson Wentz could be on a new team by the weekend, according to some reports. Another report yesterday described it as quote 'hour..
FOX Sports