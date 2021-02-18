Colin Cowherd talks Carson Wentz after news broke that the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is being traded to the Indianapolis Colts. Colin breaks down what this means for Wentz, and why the Colts are now in his 'Super Bowl Bubble'.Full Article
Colin Cowherd reacts to Carson Wentz getting traded to Indianapolis Colts | THE HERD
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Colin Cowherd: Should Carson Wentz be interested in 'Sleeping Giant' Chicago Bears? | THE HERD
FOX Sports
There's been some discussion on where Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Carson Wentz could land in the off season, and while some..