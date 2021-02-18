Colin Cowherd reacts to Carson Wentz getting traded to Indianapolis Colts | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd reacts to Carson Wentz getting traded to Indianapolis Colts | THE HERD

FOX Sports

Published

Colin Cowherd talks Carson Wentz after news broke that the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is being traded to the Indianapolis Colts. Colin breaks down what this means for Wentz, and why the Colts are now in his 'Super Bowl Bubble'.

Full Article