Former Manchester United player Ronnie Wallwork warned he could face time in prison after pleading guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm
Former Manchester United player Ronnie Wallwork has been told he could face time in prison after admitting to an assault charge. The 43-year-old, from Failsworth, Manchester, pleaded guilty on Thursday to inflicting grievous bodily harm on Alan Mulholland on December 22, 2019. Co-defendant David Gardner, 43, from Newton Heath, Manchester, admitted the same charge. Alex […]Full Article