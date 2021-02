Arjun Tendulkar is a promising left-arm paceman and batsman, who made his senior debut with Mumbai team at the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy this year. The 21-year-old left-armer released a video thanking the franchise. Just before the auction, Arjun had proven his mettle as he smashed a 31-ball unbeaten 77 and picked up three wickets.