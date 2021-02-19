Jordan Binnington on Evander Kane, who slashed him in the last meeting between the Blues and Sharks: "He didn't look at me tonight. Nothing tonight to report."Full Article
Binnington: ‘We didn’t have enough urgency early on’ in win over Sharks
