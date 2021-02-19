Tom Aspinall certain he will hold UFC heavyweight title after undergoing diet and lifestyle changes as he eyes legend Andrei Arlovski in next fight
Tom Aspinall is surprisingly laid-back for a UFC heavyweight with five consecutive first round finishes on his record. The Wigan-born slugger stands at 6ft 6ins, has sparred with Tyson Fury and his career in the octagon is limited to little more than two minutes to his devastating power and speed. Aspinall comes from a fighting […]