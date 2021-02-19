Shannon Sharpe: Colts believe in Carson Wentz, he landed in the perfect spot | UNDISPUTED

Carson Wentz is being dealt to the Indianapolis Colts where he will be reunited with Frank Reich who was his offensive coordinator in Philly for 2 seasons. The Philadelphia Eagles will receive a 3rd-round pick in this year’s draft and a conditional 2nd-round pick next year. The conditional pick could be a 1st if Wentz plays 75 percent of the Colts offensive snaps. Post trade however, Jay Glazer reported that other teams, including the Bears never made offers for Wentz to the Eagles. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the trade.Full Article
