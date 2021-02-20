Osaka beats Brady at Australian Open for 4th Slam
Naomi Osaka won her fourth Grand Slam title by pulling away to beat Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-3 in the Australian Open final on Saturday in Melbourne.Full Article
Appearing in her first Grand Slam final, the 25-year-old American started slow against Naomi Osaka, but rallied to go down..
Naomi Osaka gave Jennifer Brady a lesson in Grand Slam tennis as she cruised to a 6-4, 6-3 win to claim her second Australian Open..