Nâ€™Golo Kante spared red card due to â€˜good reputationâ€™ and Chelsea star could have been sent off in full stadium at Southampton, talkSPORT told
Published
Nâ€™Golo Kante was lucky not to be sent off in Chelseaâ€™s Premier League clash against Southampton, talkSPORT has been told. The Frenchman returned to the Blues team on Saturday afternoon in his first league start under new manager Thomas Tuchel, and put in an impressive performance to answer his critics. In a typical display from [â€¦]Full Article