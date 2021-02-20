Aaron Henry drops 27 points in Michigan State’s 78-71 win over Indiana

Despite Trayce Jackson-Davis’ 34 points, the Indiana Hoosiers fell to the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday morning, 78-71. Aaron Henry led the way with 27 points for the Spartans, who outscored the Hoosiers 52-41 in the second half.

