Aaron Henry drops 27 points in Michigan State’s 78-71 win over Indiana

Despite Trayce Jackson-Davis’ 34 points, the Indiana Hoosiers fell to the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday morning, 78-71. Aaron Henry led the way with 27 points for the Spartans, who outscored the Hoosiers 52-41 in the second half.Full Article
