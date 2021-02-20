Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists penalty decision did not affect result against Everton as referee Chris Kavanagh criticised for ‘glancing’ at pitchside monitor
Published
Jurgen Klopp believes the penalty awarded to Everton did not affect the outcome of the game at Anfield. Liverpool suffered a fourth straight Premier League defeat as they were beaten 2-0 by their rivals on Saturday. It’s also the Reds’ fourth home league defeat on the bounce. It was also the first time Everton won […]Full Article