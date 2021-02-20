No. 13 West Virginia erases 19-point deficit to beat No. 12 Texas, 84-82

Down 19 points in the second half, the No. 13 West Virginia Mountaineers clawed back and defeated the No. 12 Texas Longhorns, 84-82. Miles McBride led the way for the Mountaineers with 17 points.Full Article
