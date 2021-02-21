Islanders have praise for Sidney Crosby before his 1,000th game
The Islanders took some time to express appreciation for their hockey nemesis and future Hall of Famer before Saturday night's game.Full Article
Sidney Crosby had two assists in his 1,000th NHL game, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Saturday..
The Isles couldn't hold a 2-1 lead in the third as the Pens got goals from Matheson and Letang -- his second of the game -- as..