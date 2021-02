Erling Haaland said he is learning from Zlatan Ibrahimovic after his stunning goal against Schalke, while Jadon Sancho hailed Borussia Dortmund’s “goal machine”. Haaland scored a brace, including a spectacular volley, as Dortmund crushed lowly Schalke 4-0 in Saturday’s Revierderby at the VELTINS-Arena. After netting twice in the Champions League win at Sevilla on Wednesday, […]