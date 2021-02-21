Auston Matthews' 4-point night helps Leafs down Habs
Auston Matthews scored twice to increase his NHL-leading goal total to 18 and added two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 on Saturday.Full Article
