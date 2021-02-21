Crosby picks up pair of assists in 1,000th NHL game as Penguins beat Islanders
Sidney Crosby had two assists in his 1,000th NHL game, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Saturday night.Full Article
The Isles couldn't hold a 2-1 lead in the third as the Pens got goals from Matheson and Letang -- his second of the game -- as..