Duke’s strong first half enough to edge No. 7 Virginia, 66-65
The Duke Blue Devils knocked off the 7th ranked Virginia Cavaliers, 66-65. Matthew Hurt drilled five key shots from behind the arc and scored 22 total points.Full Article
