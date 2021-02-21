Sachin Tendulkar to Irfan Pathan: How did cricket fraternity react to Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar's maiden T20I call-ups

Suryakumar Yadav, who has proved to be a key figure in the Mumbai Indians setup, was finally rewarded for his consistency. He had amassed 480 runs in 16 IPL matches for the Mumbai franchise in the previous edition held in UAE. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan's name was added to the squad on a day when the 22-year old kicked-off this year's Vijay Hazare Trophy on a commanding note and smashed 173 runs from 94 deliveries.