Watch as Oscar Valdez scores stunning one-punch KO of Miguel Berchelt and receives FaceTime call from teammate Canelo Alvarez to congratulate him on upset win
Published
Oscar Valdez was congratulated on FaceTime by his stablemate Canelo Alvarez after his sensational upset KO of Miguel Berchelt on Saturday night. The Mexican war for the WBC super-featherweight title produced fireworks as expected, but it was the underdog who came out on top. .@oscarvaldez56 HAS DONE IT!!!!! An explosive left hand at the bell […]Full Article