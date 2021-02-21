Novak Djokovic wins ninth Australian Open by beating Daniil Medvedev
Novak Djokovic continues his dominance of the Australian Open by overwhelming Daniil Medvedev to win a record-extending ninth men's title.Full Article
Novak Djokovic needed just three sets to claim the 2021 Australian Open, beating fourth seed Daniil Medvedev to claim his ninth..
The victory for the top-ranked Djokovic, in three sets over the fourth-ranked Daniil Medvedev of Russia, gave him his 18th career..