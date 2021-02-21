Thierry Henry had been expected to take over as Bournemouth manager following the sacking of Jason Tindall, but interim boss Jonathan Woodgate has landed the job instead - much to the upset of fansFull Article
Thierry Henry misses out on Bournemouth job to Jonathan Woodgate as fans fume
