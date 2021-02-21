Spurs slipped to a fourth defeat in five Premier League games after losing 2-1 to West Ham today and remain ninth in the Premier LeagueFull Article
Jose Mourinho favourite to be next Premier League boss sacked as Spurs lose
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
West Ham United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Hammers climb to fourth
BBC Sport
West Ham move into the top four of the Premier League with a narrow victory over Tottenham that increases the pressure on Spurs..
-
Jesse Lingard returns to haunt former mentor Jose Mourinho to hand West Ham vital win over Spurs as ‘Jose Out’ trends after Gareth Bale masterclass
talkSPORT
-
West Ham beat Tottenham to climb to fourth
BBC News
-
Jose Mourinho says Aston Villa are serious challengers to established 'top six'
Sutton Coldfield Observer
-
Gareth Bale and Dele Alli start again, Harry Kane returns as Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham battle West Ham in the Premier League
talkSPORT
You might like
More coverage
West Ham v Tottenham: Premier League match preview
PA - Press Association STUDIO
An in-depth look at the London derby between West Ham and Tottenham in the Premier League.The Hammers lie above their rivals in the..