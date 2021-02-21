Penn State vs. Iowa odds, line: 2021 college basketball picks, Feb. 21 predictions from proven model
Published
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Penn State and Iowa. Here are the resultsFull Article
Published
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Penn State and Iowa. Here are the resultsFull Article
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Ohio State vs. Michigan 10,000 times
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated UConn vs. Villanova 10,000 times