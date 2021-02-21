Arsenal must prioritize Europa League after settling for defeat vs. Man City
Arsenal seemed to settle for defeat vs. Man City as both sides turn their attention to European games. It's clear where the Gunners should focus.Full Article
The Gunners were narrowly beaten 1-0 by the Premier League leaders following Raheem Sterling's early goal