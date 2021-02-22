Birmingham City are fighting for their Championship lives with Saturday's win at Sheffield Wednesday a vital three points and provided by this man.Full Article
Birmingham City's Scott Hogan gamble could be what saves them
Sutton Coldfield Observer0 shares 1 views
