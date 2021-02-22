Steve Cooper faces the media today ahead of Swansea City's Championship clash with Coventry CityFull Article
Swansea City press conference - live updates
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Bristol City press conference live: Pearson and Vyner speak on Bournemouth visit
Updates from the club ahead of the Cherries coming to town on Wednesday evening.
Bristol Post
Swansea City press conference - Live updates
Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper will address the media this afternoon ahead of the midweek game against Stoke City
Wales Online