Erling Haaland’s next club will be in the Premier League due to Barcelona and Real Madrid funds as Man City tipped to beat Chelsea and Manchester United to Dortmund star
Published
Erling Haaland looks set to spark one of the biggest transfer races in football history next summer when his release clause activates. The 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund star re-established himself as arguably the world’s best young striker last week with a Champions League brace and a stunning Bundesliga goal. It has reignited speculation over the Norwegian’s […]Full Article