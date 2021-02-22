Chris Broussard: Nets are proving they're the best team in the NBA after defeating Lakers & Clippers | UNDISPUTED

That’s a wrap for the Brooklyn Nets’ five-game West road trip. They went undefeated, even as Kevin Durant recovers from a hamstring issue. James Harden and Kyrie Irving led the way against the Los Angeles Clippers last night with a combined 65 points. 15 rebounds and 15 assists. A late offensive foul call against Kawhi Leonard sealed the win for Brooklyn who moved within a half-game of the top spot in the East. Hear what Chris Broussard, LaVar Arrington, and Jason McIntyre have to say about Brooklyn's impressive run.