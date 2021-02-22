Aston Villa BAN players from taking part in Fantasy Football after Jack Grealish’s absence for Leicester clash was leaked on social media
Aston Villa have banned their players from taking part in Fantasy Football competitions after Jack Grealish’s absence for Sunday’s defeat by Leicester was leaked online. Villa lost at home with captain Grealish not involved for the first time in almost 50 Premier League games. According to The Times, there is concern from the Villa Park hierarchy […]Full Article