Horner thinks Albon still has potential for Red Bull Racing

Horner thinks Albon still has potential for Red Bull Racing

F1-Fansite

Published

Feb.23 - Alex Albon has kept his place at Red Bull because he has "potential". That is the view of team boss Christian Horner, who defended going outside the Red Bull driver program to sign up Sergio Perez as Albon's replacement for 2021. "We all wanted Alex to keep his seat," Horner told Auto Motor.....check out full post »

Full Article