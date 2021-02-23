Alfa Romeo team boss says new Ferrari engine to be much better

Feb.23 - Ferrari's new engine for 2021 will be much better, according to Alfa Romeo boss Frederic Vasseur. He was speaking as the new Alfa was revealed in Warsaw, which not only features a re-shaped nose but also a new Ferrari engine following the performance slump of 2020. "The collaboration (with Ferrari) is going very.....

