Feb.23 - Ferrari's new engine for 2021 will be much better, according to Alfa Romeo boss Frederic Vasseur. He was speaking as the new Alfa was revealed in Warsaw, which not only features a re-shaped nose but also a new Ferrari engine following the performance slump of 2020. "The collaboration (with Ferrari) is going very.....check out full post »Full Article
Alfa Romeo team boss says new Ferrari engine to be much better
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Alfa Romeo Racing 2021 - Reveal of C41
AutoMotions
A ceremony in the Grand Theatre in Warsaw, Poland, saw the attendance of a limited number of senior personnel from the Alfa Romeo..
Alfa Romeo Racing 2021 - Trailer Kimi Räikkönen
AutoMotions
Alfa Romeo Racing 2021 - Trailer Robert Kubica
AutoMotions
Top 10 best super saloons 2021
Autocar