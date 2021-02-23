Christian Benteke sealed a late win for Crystal Palace against Brighton with a stunning volley, and while he says it was a good response to their poor form, the criticism from fans was fairFull Article
Benteke admits Crystal Palace and Hodgson deserved criticism for poor form
Football.london
