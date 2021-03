Marco Rose insists Borussia Monchengladbach “can’t really lose” when they go up against Manchester City in the Champions League, as he challenged his players to be courageous in the last-16 tie. Gladbach sprung a surprise by making it out of their group behind Real Madrid, having qualified for the knockout stages by finishing above Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter. Now the Bundesliga side face the runaway Premier […]