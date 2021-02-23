Greg Jennings: Russell Wilson gives Seahawks the best chance, I don't see a trade next season | UNDISPUTED
Russell Wilson has voiced his frustrations with the Seattle Seahawks several times this offseason and has been the subject of trade rumors since. According to Michael Silver, roughly one-third of NFL teams have reached out to the Seahawks about the possibility of trading for Russ. But apparently the starting point in any negotiation would be three first-round draft picks. Hear what Greg Jennings has to say about the Seahawks' predicament with Russell Wilson.Full Article