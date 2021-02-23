Ric Bucher: Clippers are mentally tough enough to contend for a title, but selflessness is key | UNDISPUTED

The nail-biter between the Nets and the Clippers on Sunday ended in controversy after Kawhi Leonard was whistled for an offensive foul on James Harden in what turned out to be a game-saving play for the Nets. After the game, a frustrated Paul George said 'it’s smart. They control the refs. They got the refs in their pocket, so kudos to the guys who are great at that part of the game.' Well, the league is backing the referees’ in-game decision, saying the call was correct. Hear what Ric Bucher has to say about Paul George and the Clippers' lack of mental toughness.