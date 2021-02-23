Former referee Peter Walton has explained why Olivier Giroud's excellent overhead kick against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League was given despite the Frenchman being in an offside position when the ball was playedFull Article
Ex-ref Walton explains Giroud's goal was correctly given vs Atletico Madrid
