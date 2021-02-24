The latest news from around the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal and Mikel Arteta prepare to face Benfica in the Europa League round of 32 second leg on Thursday eveningFull Article
Arsenal morning headlines as Dangote can start takeover talks with Stan Kroenke
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Aliko Dangote has already outlined his plans to start Arsenal takeover talks
Billionaire Aliko Dangote has spoken on numerous occasions about his desire to buy out the Gunners' American owner, Stan Kroenke,..
Football.london
Billionaire Aliko Dangote set for Stan Kroenke takeover talks at Arsenal
The richest man in African has spoken on numerous occasions about his desire to buy out the Gunners' American owner at the Emirates..
Football.london