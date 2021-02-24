Neil Lennon: Rangers legend Ally McCoist â€˜not surprisedâ€™ by managerâ€™s resignation and accuses Celtic of arrogance over ten in a row bid
Rangers legend Ally McCoist says Neil Lennon walking away from Celtic on Wednesday morning â€˜has not come as a major surprise at allâ€™ amid the Hoopsâ€™ â€˜one disaster after anotherâ€™ season. Lennon departed Parkhead with Celtic a massive 18 points behind Old Firm rivals Rangers in the Premiership table, with Steven Gerrard set to win [â€¦]Full Article