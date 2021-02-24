Martyn Waghorn praises Wayne Rooney for ‘taking Derby in the right direction’ amid shock links with Celtic job following Neil Lennon exit
Wayne Rooney has been hailed for ‘taking Derby County in the right direction’ amid reports linking the new Rams boss with the now-vacant Celtic job. Rooney only signed a deal to become the Championship club’s permanent manager last month, with the England and Manchester United legend officially announcing his retirement as a player to take […]Full Article