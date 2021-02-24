LaVar Arrington: Cowboys won't regret passing on long-term contract with Dak Prescott | UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott reportedly haven’t made any substantial progress toward a long-term contract extension ahead of the 2021 NFL season, and one insider says it 'feels like there is a very long way to go.' Dallas has until March 9 to place the franchise tag on Dak for a second straight season, which gives the two sides until July to discuss a long-term contract. And Dak might have more leverage this offseason, since the cap-strapped Cowboys would have to pay him $37.7 million if he plays under the franchise tag in 2021. Hear what LaVar Arrington has to say about the Cowboys' dilemma.