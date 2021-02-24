Ric Bucher: Don't expect LeBron's Lakers to snap losing streak against the Jazz | UNDISPUTED

LeBron James has done everything in his power to help keep the Los Angeles Lakers afloat without Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder in the lineup, and they’ll have an opportunity to make up some ground in the standings when they play the Utah Jazz tonight. LA is 1-4 in their last five games and LeBron has begun to look fatigued despite constant reassurance that he isn’t. Not only does Utah have the best record in the league, but they haven’t lost a game at Vivint Arena since December 31st. Hear what Ric Bucher has to say about the importance of this matchup.