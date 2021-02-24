Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh pays for everyone's meal at restaurant
After attending a fundraising dinner at a local restaurant, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh paid the entire bill for all diners on Tuesday.
They paid for everyone's meals at Jimmy's Seafood Restaurant
Giving credit to his wife, Ingrid, for the idea, Ravens coach John Harbaugh paid the bill for all restaurant customers in a..