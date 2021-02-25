USWNT wins second straight SheBelieves Cup with 6-0 blowout of Argentina

The United States Women’s National Team dismantled Argentina from the start, scoring three goals in the first 35 minutes of the game. Megan Rapinoe scored twice while Carli Lloyd, Kristie Mewis, Alex Morgan, and Christen Press all found their way onto the scorer’s sheet. The USWNT became the first team not to allow a goal for the entire SheBelieves Cup and also became the first-ever back-to-back champions of the tournament.