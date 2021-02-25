Tiger Woods crash: Rory McIlroy insists ‘golf is so far from the equation’ and ‘everyone should just be grateful he’s alive’
Rory McIlroy insists we should be grateful Tiger Woods is alive rather than speculating whether the golf icon might play again following his near-fatal crash on Tuesday. Woods, the 15-time major winner, was fortunate to emerge from a horror accident earlier this week, although he needed surgery to repair multiple serious injuries, including open fractures […]Full Article