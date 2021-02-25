India v England: Hosts win astonishing third Test in two days
Published
England succumb to a 10-wicket defeat against India inside two days of an astonishing third Test in Ahmedabad.Full Article
Published
England succumb to a 10-wicket defeat against India inside two days of an astonishing third Test in Ahmedabad.Full Article
We might not be able to call Joe Root a ‘part-time’ spinner anymore after the England captain ripped through India on their own..
Oil price, Coro, i3. And finally… WTI $61.49 +$2.25, Brent $65.24 +$2.33, Diff -$3.75 +8c, NG $2.95 -12c, UKNG 40.25p -1.07p..