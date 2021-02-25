Kyrie Irving wants NBA to honor Kobe Bryant with new logo, which Vanessa Bryant approves
Kyrie Irving would like the NBA's current logo — a silhouette of Jerry West — replaced to honor Kobe Bryant and posted a picture of it on Instagram.
Kyrie Irving reiterated his stance that the NBA should change its logo to Kobe Bryant after initially advocating for the move on..